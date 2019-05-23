BOISE, Idaho — A new study says Weiser is the worst place to live in Idaho.

That according to RoadSnacks.net, a website that publishes worst and best cities, neighborhoods, counties and states across America lists annually. This is the fifth time they put out the worst places to live in Idaho. It ranks the top 10. Last year, Weiser ranked fifth on the worst places to live in Idaho list.

Weiser, about 76 miles north of Boise, has almost the worst unemployment in Idaho, longer than normal commute times and lower than normal household incomes.

The factors used in the rankings were jobs, housing, affordability, diversity, safety, amenities, education and the commute.

Several other Treasure Valley cities were included in the list. Emmett ranked second, followed by Caldwell in third, and Nampa in fourth. Payette ranked ninth.

Crime and unemployment were key factors for cities receiving a poor ranking.

Here are the 10 worst places to live in Idaho for 2019:

Weiser Emmett Caldwell Nampa Jerome Pocatello Burley Hayden Payette Rupert

The website's editor notes that Idaho is a beautiful state with hard-working Americans. But they are not here to debate its merits — either good or bad.

They say this list should provide some value to people looking to visit or move to Idaho.

According to the data, which doesn't measure things like beauty and "friendly people," there are better options in the state to live.