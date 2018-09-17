An overnight fire at Simon Metals scrap yard in Tacoma weakened the surround air quality Monday morning, forcing the Port of Tacoma to put operations on hold.

The fire began around 2 a.m. and by 10 a.m. air quality around downtown Tacoma fluctuated between moderate and unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Due to a fire in the Tideflats, all terminal operations in Tacoma are on hold until air quality improves. Normal operations are expected to resume as soon as the wind shifts. We will provide updates as they become available. https://t.co/aTHCVV9mqB https://t.co/4tUd2WDzGH — Port of Tacoma (@PortofTacoma) September 17, 2018

The Tacoma Fire Department advised people to stay indoors and limit physical activity outdoors.

"For those bothered by the smoke, we recommend staying indoors and limiting physical activity for those that remain outside. TFD has been coordinating with state and local agencies to address potential environmental concerns," the department tweeted.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. in the 2200 block of E River Street.

The fire was under control by 10 a.m.

