FERRY COUNTY, Wash. — The Chief of Police in Republic, Wash. and Republican candidate for Governor Loren Culp called the Stay at Home order a "draconian restriction" on his campaign Facebook page, Thursday.

Culp wrote that Governor Jay Inslee is violating the constitution by closing down small businesses.

"Walmart, where you might be among 100 or more other shoppers, are deemed critical and allowed to be open, but the local mom and pop cafe can't allow even finve people inside without he threat of their state business license being pulled, and fines being imposed," Culp wrote.

He went on to say citizens should be free to go on with their daily lives.

"If I choose to peacefully assemble, go to church, go to a gun shop, take my family fishing, open my business, enjoy the outdoors, or exercise any of my Constitutional rights, I should not be restricted from doing so by a would-be-dictator," He wrote.

Local and state health officials are still recommending the public stay home to limit the spread of the coronavirus, noting asymptomatic carriers could be a driver of the pandemic, according to the CDC. The CDC recently recommended everyone wear face masks while out in public, however the CDC noted this does not replace their recommendation that the public stay home as often as possible.

