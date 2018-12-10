Editor's note: This video originally aired in April 2018

The Washington State Patrol announced the passing of K9 officer Sonyi after months of dealing with a job-related illness.

Sonyi (pronounced Sony) worked the ferry docks in Snohomish County sniffing for explosives, but in January he inhaled something that made him sick. The inhalants caused a bad infection and fluid in his lungs, resulting in several hospital stays.

Trooper Scott Legler was Sonyi's handler for three years, "He's definitely a buddy. He follows you around like a puppy."

But Legler acknowledged the hazards of Sonyi's job, "It's hard to avoid. That's his job. He sniffs constantly."

5-year-old Sonyi had two operations since January and appeared to be improving, with plenty of chicken treats and TLC.

But the Washington State Patrol said Sonyi succumbed to his illness Wednesday night, with Trooper Legler by his side.

"We are mourning the loss of a great WSP officer and an even better friend," Washington State Patrol tweeted Thursday.

It is with a heavy hearts that we say goodbye to #K9 Sonyi. His handler, Trooper Legler, was right by Sonyi's side last night as he lost a long and courageous battle with an infection. We are mourning the loss of a great WSP officer and an even better friend. pic.twitter.com/Qx7my6Kjcw — WA State Patrol (@wastatepatrol) October 11, 2018

