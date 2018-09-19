Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson is set to make a "major announcement" regarding the Hanford Nuclear Reservation Wednesday morning.

The specifics of the announcement are currently unknown.

Ferguson has been fighting to further protect workers at the Hanford site for years. In 2015, he filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Energy and Washington River Protection Solutions. Advocacy group Hanford Challenge and UA Local 598 filed a similar lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that the Energy Department and WRPS, the private contractor that manages the storage tanks holding millions of gallons of radioactive sludge, are endangering Hanford workers by not protecting them from chemical vapors that frequently vent into the air without warning.

"The health and safety of state citizens and residents working at the Hanford site are threatened by Defendants' storage, handling, and treatment of hazardous and mixed hazardous wastes in violation of (federal law) and the state Hazardous Waste Management Act," Ferguson wrote in the suit.

The legal action came after dozens of reported incidents of workers being exposed to harmful chemical vapors.

In 2016, a federal judge rejected the U.S. Department of Energy's motion to dismiss the lawsuit. The trial has been delayed at least 11 times since then as parties on both sides try to reach a settlement. The Tri-City Herald reports the trial is now scheduled for June 2019.

Meanwhile, demolition of the plutonium finishing plant was halted in December after the spread of radioactive contamination.

A total of 42 workers reportedly inhaled or ingested small amounts of radioactive particles.

Prior to the shutdown, workers also drove contaminated vehicles off the nuclear site.

Work was expected to resume as early as this week.

The planned restart was set to be limited to less hazardous work, the Tri-City Herald reported earlier this month.

A second tunnel collapse at the site is also anticipated. It would be a significant event, with the potential for airborne release of radioactive particles.

