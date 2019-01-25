A charter bus carrying the Stanford University track team caught fire on I-5 in Seattle on Friday afternoon. Everyone safely escaped. The bus caught fire in the northbound lanes of I-5 at the West Seattle Bridge just after 2 p.m.

Seattle Fire Department Chief Harold Scoggins said 31 passengers were on board when the fire broke out. The Stanford track team had just flown into Seattle for an invitational track meet at the University of Washington.

Stanford head coach Chris Miltenberg said his team evacuated the bus quickly. "Everybody stayed calm and did a really good job getting off there, and then we hustled up the road, like I said, pretty quickly once we realized what was actually happening."

Aerials from SkyKING showed the student-athletes cheering as a WSDOT crew unloaded luggage saved from the bus fire.

"They miraculously appeared with our bags, which certainly seemed like a foregone conclusion that they were gone," Miltenberg said."It was the least of our worries, but to have the firemen bring those over -- I don't know how that's possible."

Seattle Fire Command called a Metro bus for the students as crews worked to clear the burned bus from I-5. The students boarded the Metro bus with their luggage about an hour later and arrived at UW just before 4 p.m.

Stanford released the following statement after Friday's charter bus fire:

Earlier this afternoon, a charter bus transporting members of the Stanford track and field team on northbound I-5 in downtown Seattle experienced a flat tire and caught fire. All members of the travel party, which included head coach Chris Miltenberg and approximately 30 student-athletes, evacuated the bus safely. Most personal belongings and equipment were recovered, but the condition of those items was not immediately known. After a two-hour wait, the team was transported safely to the University of Washington campus by a city bus. The team will continue to compete as scheduled. We are continuing to gather more details about the incident.

Lane closures from the bus fire had a ripple effect on traffic around Puget Sound. There was a 4-mile backup on northbound I-5 headed into Seattle. Transportation officials said the incident also affected traffic on southbound I-5, eastbound travel out of West Seattle and led to heavier congestion on downtown streets in Seattle. Follow WSDOT for traffic updates.

