Seattle Pacific University confirmed that freshman student Sarah Wong was killed in Saturday's crane collapse in South Lake Union.

Four people were killed when part of a crane fell from the construction site of a future Google building.

"[Wong] was a freshman with an intended major in nursing and lived on campus," SPU said in a statement Sunday morning.

"While we grieve the sudden and tragic loss of our precious student, we draw comfort from each other, our strong community of faith, and God’s presence with us in times of sorrow. We ask that the community join us in praying for Sarah’s family and friends during this difficult time," the statement concluded.

People gathered in Seattle’s Central District Sunday morning to mourn Wong at the church where she worshiped.

“It was a shock. People don't know what to say, what to think,” said Craig Swanson, pastor of Faith Bible Church.

Wong’s family lives in Pasadena, California, and flew to Seattle after they heard the news. They spent time with their daughter’s friends in the congregation on Sunday.

“She was very intentional about everything that she did and somebody else remembered her for being extremely positive. Another student said she was known for her kindness,” Swanson explained.

Swanson said many people in the church have focused on their energy on supporting Wong’s parents and family.

“I think we've all seen our role right now to come alongside the family members,” Swanson said.

“We have the hope, especially coming off resurrection Sunday last week, we have the hope of seeing her again. It’s difficult to deal with this, but we know this is not the end,” Swanson continued.

The Seattle Fire Department said one woman, now identified as Wong, and three men were killed in Saturday's crane collapse.

Two of the men – Travis Corbett, 33, and Andrew Yoder, 31 – were ironworkers disassembling the crane.

At the site of the collapse, friends and family hoisted a U.S. flag and a Marine Corps. flag in a tree to honor Yoder, who was also a U.S. Marine. They also placed a framed picture in the tree. One of Yoder's friends, Brandon Anderson, called Yoder one of the most incredible individuals he's ever known.

Ironworker Andrew Yoder, 31, was among the four people who died when a crane collapsed in South Lake Union on April 27, 2019.

Brandon Anderson

The fourth victim had not been identified by officials.

The King County Medical Examiner's Office said it would not release names of people who died until Monday.

Three people were transported to a nearby hospital with injuries, including a mother and her young child, said Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins. A fourth had minor injuries and was treated and released from the scene.

The mother and four-month-old were released from the hospital late Saturday night, while a 28-year-old man remained in satisfactory condition Sunday morning, according to hospital officials.

Crews worked overnight to remove damaged vehicles and the crane that fell onto Mercer Street. By Sunday at 12 p.m., the pieces of crane that were laid out across the top of the Google building were slowly lowered to the ground.

General contractor of the site, GLY, released the following statement Sunday morning:

"We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by what happened at our job site on the northwest corner of Mercer and Fairview in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood. Our sympathy and deepest condolences go out to the families, friends and colleagues of those who were killed in this tragic accident. We are hopeful for those who have been injured and wish that they return to full health as quickly as possible.

"GLY and its sub-contractors involved with this tower crane accident are doing everything we can to investigate the incident. We are cooperating fully with investigators and assisting the local authorities. At this early stage of the investigation, we have no further details. We will share additional information as it becomes available. All inquiries regarding the tower crane accident should be directed to the authorities at this time."