SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The City of Spokane Valley created a mobile app to help people report pesky potholes around the city.

Since the launch of the SV Express app in September, the city of Spokane valley has received a total of 16 reports from the app alone. So far, 11 of those reports have already been resolved.

City leader said most of the reports are about potholes or general street maintenance. So far, there have been four reports for potholes and street maintenance.Two reports about park issues and sign obstructions. There's also been one report about snow which city leaders said was specifically an inquiry about the its snow plow plan.

PREVIOUS: New app allows Spokane Valley residents to report infrastructure issues around the city

As for the remaining five reports that still need to be resolved, the city says those are either still open or require additional investigation on site. In fact, one of the benefits to this app, which you can download for free, is using geo-location to more precisely report where there might be graffiti or a pothole.

City leader said they’re happy with the performance of the app and the number of reports they have received from users so far.

