SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Sheriff's deputies are searching for 13-year-old Nathan H. Simpson.

He was last seen on May 1st, 2020 around 8:30 P.M. at his home located in the 3500 block of E. Broad Lane in Spokane Valley.

Police say Nathan does not have a history of running away and his family is very concerned for his welfare.

Nathan is described as a white male, approximately 5 foot 4 and around 120 pounds.

He has blond hair and brown eyes. Nathan was last seen wearing a black jacket, a bright yellow shirt, and black sweatpants.

If you have seen Nathan H. Simpson or know of his location, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 the reference number is 10053726.

