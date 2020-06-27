Spokane Valley man dies after jumping into the Spokane River to save his wife and child

Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says a 35-year-old man from Spokane Valley had jumped into a river where the kayak his wife and child were capsized in.

Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Patrol is investigating a water rescue after a man died from trying to save his wife and child at Corbin Park.

Last night around 5:50 pm deputies along with Kootenai County Fire and Rescue responded to a possible drowning. When crews arrived, they found a 35-year-old man from Spokane Valley had jumped into the water from shore where the kayak his wife and child were capsized in, according to the press release.

Deputies said the wife and child were safely rescued, but due to an error in communication, it was believed the man had also made it safely to shore. Shortly after family and friends searched for the man, he was not located and believed to still be in the water.

At around 6:50 p.m., divers located the man and transported him to shore for medical evaluation.

KSCO said he was later pronounced dead at the scene. The male was not wearing a life jacket and it is unknown at this time if intoxication was an issue in this incident.

The investigation is ongoing at this time as to the cause of this incident.