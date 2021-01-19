Some Spokane seniors encouraged after a long wait for vaccinations

Governor Jay Inslee announced individuals 65 and older are now eligible to receive a vaccine in the latest distribution throughout the state.

SPOKANE, Wash. — With the announcement of the extended rollout - Washington aims to vaccinate 45,000 people a day starting next week.

Anyone 65 years of age or older in the state will now be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Seniors have been considered high-risk individuals since the beginning of the pandemic.

“I am excited,” said Bev Mors, a Spokane resident who is now eligible for a shot. “It will mean I feel safer to see my children and my grandchildren.”

Throughout the pandemic, she's settled for Zoom conversations with her family that live across the state. Restrictions from the pandemic have been challenging and the fatigue that comes from isolation can be overwhelming at times.

Last year, Mors spent time in the ICU and protocols made an already difficult situation even more complicated.

“That’s really hard to be in the hospital and not have any visitors,” she explained.

Hospital nurses had to help her with phone calls while she recovered with no visitation possible.

The Spokane Arena has been a testing location for the last month and now distributing vaccines will be the next step for continuing the virus.

As the vaccine continues to be rolled out in the state - its arrival has been a sigh of relief.

Mors says she’s ready to receive her vaccine but she also has questions about what the process will look like.

“Who do you call to make an appointment, or do you have to get in line with your car,” she wonders. “They’re showing things all over the country where people are waiting in line for 8-10 hours and most of us are not up to that.

Moving forward, the new vaccination site provides a bit of hope. Next week they’ll begin distributing vaccines.

Details about how it’ll work will be released in the coming days.