‘Couldn't happen at a worst time:’ Spokane restaurants worry new protocols could have a detrimental impact on businesses

Indoor dining will be off-limits for the next month amid rising COVID-19 cases across Washington.

SPOKANE, Wash — As restaurants close their doors to indoor seating, it's a situation that feels all too familiar.

Most were adapting to COVID-19 protocols and employees were coming back to their jobs with only a month left in the year.

Now, there’s no telling what will happen over these next few weeks.

“Not a lot of people are set up to have a shutdown in business like this,” explained David's Pizza owner, Mar Starr. “It’s going to be a death blow to a lot of them.”

Dine-in experiences will now have to resort to takeout orders which aren't enough to stay afloat based on numbers they saw during the previous shutdown.

New protocols allow outdoor dining, but dropping temperatures create problems with that solution.

Adam Hegsted with the Eat Good Group owns several restaurants including the Gilded Unicorn and Yards Bruncheon.

“Our first takeout-delivery phase was extremely difficult,'' said Hegsted. “We had to cut down to such a minimal staff that we’re going to have to do that again. We’re just going to go right to that.”

His restaurants in Spokane will only operate with a manager and chef until restrictions ease once again.

Governor Inslee has pledged 50 million dollars to help support businesses that are struggling in the meantime.

Without knowing when they’ll receive that money, most locally owned companies are forced to let go of their staff.

The latest protocols will be added to a long list of adversity faced this year.

“It’s difficult to lay off all these workers and not specifically have the data backing up the closing of restaurants,” expressed Hegsted.

Starr shares some of the same concerns for his business.

“In another sense we’re saying, well, wait a minute. We’ve been doing such a great job, why are we getting shut down here?” he asked himself.

For both Hegsted and Starr, they say support from the community has been much-needed help over this year.

They’re just hoping it’ll be enough because both of them expect to take losses with the latest announcement.