‘Restaurants are fed up’: Spokane businesses create public service announcement addressing limited dining capacity

Multiple restaurants in the area are pleading for a 50 percent return to indoor dining

SPOKANE, Wash. — With restrictions still in place - several locally-owned restaurants are calling on Governor Jay Inslee to reevaluate current protocols.

The hospitality industry has had some of the hardest-hit businesses during this pandemic.

At one point they were allowed to reopen for indoor dining but that came to a stop back in November.

“There’s no end in sight or a plan, and that’s probably been the hardest thing for me,” said Reema Shaver who owns Bistango.

Takeout orders have been the main source of income over the last two months for restaurants in Spokane.

Preparing for what’s next has been nothing short of a challenge. As they wait for updates from the state, some businesses are pleading for a chance to safely reopen.

“50 percent allows us to hire our staff back,” explained Derek Baziotis, owner of Bene’s.

Baziotis is one of several restaurateurs a part of a new public service announcement. They’re calling on the Governor for a return to 50 percent capacity.

On Wednesday morning, Baziotis testified on behalf of Senate Bill 5114. A push that would allow restaurants to function at 25 percent.

He wants to safely bring back his business without fear of being shut down once again but there’s also concern that 25 percent isn’t enough to help.

“If we could just break even, if we could bring our employees back and pay them then we could pay our bills, pay our landlord. That would be the bandaid we need.”

Opening at 50 percent would be similar to what restaurants were doing over the summer.

With growing support across the region, the business owners are hoping their unified voice will be a spark for change.

“At some point, you have to trust us,” Shaver exclaimed. “You have to trust that we’re accountable to the health department. We’re accountable to our community and that we will do our part if we’re given the opportunity.”

Bistango has struggled with takeout orders during the closures.

Many restaurants are trying to figure out how to properly place orders without letting their food go bad.