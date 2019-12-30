SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Officers responded to a collision near W 5th Ave and S Ray St today at 11:45 a.m. Witnesses advised Crime Check the driver and passenger of the vehicle fled after the crash.

Other witnesses followed the two who attempted to enter a nearby residence to escape. Neighbors detained one suspect while a SPD officer detained the other suspect near the crash.

Police identified the driver as Harley M. James. James was taken into custody and charged with Hit and Run and driving without an ignition interlock device. He was found to have an outstanding felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for driving while suspended.

Joseph S Williams, 27, was taken into custody and found to be in possession of a large amount of drugs, money and other paraphernalia, according to police. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Williams also had an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant for escaping community custody. Additional charges are pending against Williams.

Both subjects were booked into the Spokane County Regional Jail facility. James is a previously convicted felon with his most recent felony convictions being for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm. Williams is a previously convicted felon with his most recent felony convictions being for vehicular assault and taking a motor vehicle without permission.

If anyone witnessed this incident, but has yet to speak with investigators, please call Crime Check (509-456-2233).

RELATED: Spokane man dies after his car rolls off Highway 206

RELATED: Seattle police release PSA video of man doing cocaine during a traffic stop

Editor's note: The video above is a story KREM covered on 11/12/19 of three men that are facing charges including rape, unlawful imprisonment, and kidnapping a teen back in 2018.