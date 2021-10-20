Spokane Police investigate fatal shooting in West Central neighborhood

According to Spokane Police, officers were responding to a shots fired call when they found a body in the middle of the road.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a fatal shooting in a West Central neighborhood Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers were responding to a shots fired call when they found a body in the middle of the road on West Boone St.

Police have not identified the victim.

Officers barricaded the area at the West Boone St. and North Walnut Ave intersection. The roads are expected to be blocked during the morning commute.

Spokane police have not said if they are looking for a suspect at this time. When asked about the search for a suspect, an officer responded that the investigation is in the preliminary stages at this time.