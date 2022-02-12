Spokane Police Department doing emphasis patrols on Super Bowl Sunday

To stop intoxicated drivers from getting behind the wheel, there will be more police on the road this weekend.

SPOKANE, Wash. — This Super Bowl Sunday Spokane Police will be monitoring the roads to stop drivers who get behind the wheel after celebrating the big game.

According to police statistics, nearly 60% of crashes on Super Bowl Sunday involve alcohol. To cut down the number of incident Spokane Police will work with other agencies in our are doing emphasis patrols on Sunday.

They have a few tips for enjoying your Super Bowl Sunday safely:

If you plan on drinking, decide before you go on how you will get back home.

If you're hosting a Super Bowl Party, have some options for your guests. Drive them home if you haven't been drinking, call them an cab or ride share. If those options don't work offer then a place on your couch.

Most importantly don't let anyone drive drunk.