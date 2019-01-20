SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a man for after allegedly firing shots following a dispute with his neighbors Friday night in north Spokane.

According to a press release, officers arrested 69-year-old Richard Stowell on Friday night after reports of a man firing a gun from his front porch in the area of 2300 E. Rich Ave. Stowell was in his yard holding a handgun when officers arrived.

Officers then commanded Stowell to drop the gun and put his hands in the air, which he initially refused to do, according to the release. Stowell ended up cooperating and surrendering after “a couple tense seconds went by,” according to the release.

His neighbors told officers that Stowell was having a verbal dispute with neighbors across the street, in which he allegedly talked about shooting or killing the male he was arguing with, according to the release. Stowell was booked for second-degree assault for firing the shots and felony harassment for threats.

RELATED: Body cam footage shows suspect attacking Spokane officer during traffic stop

RELATED: Spokane man ignores protection order, fights victim