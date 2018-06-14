SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police officers arrested 20-year-old Gunnar Kratcha Wednesday, two days after Kratcha allegedly robbed a Spokane grocery store and threatened an employee with a gun.

Kratcha was arrested and booked into Spokane County Jail for first-degree armed robbery.

On Monday, police responded to a report of shoplifting at the Safeway on the corner of Hamilton St. and Mission Ave.

Police were told that a male had shoplifted at the store twice that day and got away both times. He had returned a third time that day and a female employee confronted him.

While attempting to detain him, the male hit the emplyee in the face. The suspect ran away, but the employee followed him. The employee said she only stopped following the male when he turned around and pointed a gun at her.

The employee was able to give the police a description of the suspect and a surveillance video of the incident, but police were unable to locate the male Monday.

A Spokane police officer noticed Kratcha in Mission Park Wednesday and reported that Kratcha met the description from Monday. Police tried to make contact with Kratch, but he fled from the park on his bicycle.

Kratcha was later found hiding behind a bush several blocks away from the park.

During the arrest, police officers recovered a realistic looking BB gun that was hidden under Kratcha’s clothes.

