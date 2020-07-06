SPOKANE, Wash. — On Sunday, June 7, beginning at 10:00 a.m. and lasting through the end of service. The Spokane Police Department will implement a 'transit exclusion zone' that will require all buses to detour around downtown and the surrounding areas.

The transit exclusion zone is generally bound by 5th Ave/Maple-Ash/Indiana/Hamilton. STA says this will cause major disruptions to the entire transit system by eliminating downtown trip origins and destinations, as well as all transfers at The Plaza.

The Plaza will close at 10:00 a.m. for the remainder of the day.

STA wants people to plan for alternative transportation options or reschedule travel if possible.

