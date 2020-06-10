Mental health crisis building to open in Spokane

The new facility will open in June of 2021 and be the first jail diversion program in Spokane County.

SPOKANE, Wash — With the ground officially broken, Spokane will be home to the first-ever mental health crisis building in Washington.

“Our jail is not a mental health facility. Our jail is for incarcerating people that put others at risk, said County Commissioner Al French.

The new facility will serve as a jail diversion program.

First responders and law enforcement who get calls related to mental health issues will now have this building as a middle ground.

It’ll be a solution that doesn’t result in the arrest of someone who can’t necessarily control their actions.

“This is transformative because a significant part of our jail population are folks that are suffering from either substance abuse or mental health,” explained French. “Now we have an alternative, a diversion for them.”

Resources offered at the crisis facility will include trained therapists.

Along with that will be a full range of medical, mental health, and substance use services all at a single location.

It’s similar to a rehabilitation center that helps people get back on their feet and stabilized.

“It means that we are more efficient with how we deploy our law enforcement officers and it’s a more compassionate way of how we deliver services to those that are in need of help.”

The new project will cost $9.1 million. $1.5 will come from the county, another $1.1 is from the city, and the rest is being funded by the state.

It’s expected to open in June of 2021.