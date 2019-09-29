SPOKANE, Wash. — Nadine Woodward and Ben Stuckart headlined a candidate forum this morning at the East Central Community Center. The two mayoral candidates were invited by the Spokane Coalition of Color to engage with minority communities and hear their concerns ahead of the November election.

The forum kicked off with school board candidates making their point on why’d they be the best fit for students.

Mental health, the lack of representation for students of color when it comes to school staffing, and improving resources for special education were all on the forefront of the panel.

Questions from the audience were collected with each response having a time limit. The pace started to pick up when the two candidates for mayor sat at the table.

Nadine Woodward and Ben Stuckart didn’t agree on much and both stood firm in their views.

When it came to questions like how should gentrification in Spokane be addressed. They agreed housing was an issue but had different solutions.

“We should have mixed-income neighborhoods all over our city,” said Stuckart. “So that you’re not segregating it out and you’re not just building big expensive homes in one area and then you have poverty in other areas.”

Woodward believes building more houses could help the issue.

“I know that housing is a huge issue in Spokane right now. In fact, we’re facing a housing crisis. We need to build more,” explained Woodward.

Before the forum came to an end each candidate received three minutes to explain why they should be mayor. Another forum will take place at the same location next Saturday.

