Spokane Mayor orders flags at half-staff for national fallen firefighters and Trooper Detective Gunderson

Mayor Woodward ordered that all U.S. flags at city facilities must be lowered in remembrance of the fall firefighters and Washington State Trooper

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane announced Friday the lowering of flags to half-staff in honor of the nation's fallen firefighters and Washington State Trooper Detective Eric Gunderson.

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward ordered Friday all flags at all City facilities to be lowered to half-staff to coincide with President Joe Biden’s directive.

President Biden ordered all U.S. flags be lowered at all state agency facilities Sunday, Oct. 3, in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

Mayor Woodward has also ordered flags at all City facilities to be lowered to half-staff for a second time on Monday, Oct. 4 to coincide with Governor Jay Inslee’s directive that state and U.S. flags at all state agency facilities be lowered in remembrance of Washington State Patrol Trooper Detective Eric T. Gunderson.

Gunderson died in the line of duty on Sept. 26 after contracting COVID-19 while on the job. Gunderson is the 32nd trooper to die in the line of duty since the agency’s formation 100 years ago, a landmark celebrated just weeks ago.