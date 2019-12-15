SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Fire Department responded to a fire near the Rosauers supermarket in Brownes addition where a man inside the RV has critical burns.

Spokane firefighters told KREM 2, the man is suffering from critical burns and transported to Harborview medical center in Seattle.

Firefighters have not identified the victim, but those on the scene say he is a well-known person in the community.

We have reached out to the Spokane Fire Department for more information, but for now a cause has not yet been released.

Firefighters are still investigating.

