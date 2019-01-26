SPOKANE, Wash. – About 60 people gathered on a sidewalk in downtown Spokane for a rally against events surrounding the government shutdown.

Although the shutdown has come to a temporary end, many people say this still isn’t much of a solution.

The Spokane Regional Labor Council planned the rally before President Trump announced an end to the shutdown. But even after they heard the announcement, workers and families say the rally was still necessary.

“I’m glad we have a three week fix, but we need to make it a permanent fix,” said Jessa Lewis, one of the rally participants. “Our workers, the people who keep our country safe and functioning should not be used as pawns in any sort of political game.”

“The rally today was really originally focused on ending the shutdown,” said Tina Morrison, another participant. “Since the shutdown appears to be lifted for a temporary time, it’s a matter of making sure that these people are not up and down. These people cannot plan for their families in this situation.”

Janet Farness was also in attendance. She said her goddaughter is an air traffic controller and has a two-year-old child. Farness said she’s been offering them support but that she’s concerned about the future of the situation.

“Let’s not just put duct tape on the issue,” Farness said. “I think it could be a cooling off period. It is definitely not a solution, but it is a path to a solution.”

"I'm very concerned about this being a temporary solution,” Tina Morrison said. “Our federal workers should not be used as pawns in this situation."