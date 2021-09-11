Spokane firefighters honored the 9/11 heroes who lost their lives

Participants were asked to perform an individual climb or workout to honor the 343 FDNY firefighters killed on 9/11.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Over 300 firefighters lost their lives in the terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001. Every year local firefighters symbolically climb the stairs at the Bank of America building in Downtown Spokane six times while wearing firefighting gear. This represents the 110 stories of the Twin Towers.

In past years, the event was done in a large group. However, this year COVID-19 activity changed the plan, and the event was open to all members of the public. Participants were asked to perform an individual climb or workout to honor the 343 FDNY firefighters killed on 9/11. Encouraged climbs included, climbing 110 floors on a stair climber, climbing a local outdoor staircase, hiking a hill or performing a circuit/CrossFit workout. Organizers encouraged participants to do whatever they felt it was meaningful as their tribute.

The event was a fundraising-optional National Fallen Firefighter Foundation event. For this year's event commemoration, 18 teams and 170 people registered for the event. The event raised more than $17,000 from the $10, 000 goal , according to the NFFF website.