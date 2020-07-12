Drive-Thru Covid testing opens in Spokane

The new site launched by CHAS Health will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SPOKANE, Wash. — As Covid cases continue to rise throughout the region, demand for testing is evident.

CHAS Health has opened a new drive-thru center at the Spokane Arena to help balance out the incoming test. According to their Chief Administrative Officer, nearly 600 people are expected to roll through the site every day that it’s open.

“We’re just encouraging anybody who either has symptoms or has been directly exposed to someone with symptoms that they come on down and get tested,” said Kelley Charvet.

CHAS will have at least 25 employees on location to make sure the process does not get overwhelmed.

Pre-registration for testing is recommended. It gives both the medical staff and patients an idea of how long wait times will be.

Upon arrival, there will be a waiting area for cars. Once parked, you make a phone call to check-in. A text message will follow with directions to a designated testing pod.

“At the pods, we have medical assistance and RNs who are helping individuals through a self swabbing process,” Charvet explained.

Anyone who wants to be tested must be experiencing covid symptoms.

Working at a nursing home and direct exposure to a positive case is also grounds to receive a test.

Anyone else without symptoms will have to wait 5-7 days after potential exposure.

“We’ve certainly seen an increase in demand for testing,” said Charvet. “we anticipate that to continue until vaccines are widely available for individuals.”

Testing at the arena will take place seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Other Chas locations across the city have averaged 500 daily tests. Because of the convenience of the drive-thru, representatives believe those numbers will be passed at this one location.