SPOKANE, Wash. -- After a long battle with seizures, retired Spokane County Sheriff's Office K9 Laslo was laid to rest Saturday.

K9 Laslo passed away Friday morning. He had been suffering from seizures since January.

Laslo joined the force half a decade ago. After four years on the job, he and his handler, Deputy Jeff Thurman, took down nearly 500 criminals.

Laslo welcomed nine puppies more than a year ago. His son, Justice, is set to follow in his footsteps and become a K9 himself.

