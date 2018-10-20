SPOKANE, Wash. — After a long battle with seizures, retired Spokane County Sheriff's Office K-9 Laslo was laid to rest Saturday.

K9 Laslo passed away Friday morning. He had been suffering from seizures since January.

Laslo joined the force half a decade ago. After four years on the job, he and his handler Deputy Jeff Thurman took down nearly 500 criminals.

Laslo welcomed nine puppies more than a year ago. His son, Justice, is set to follow in his footsteps and become a K-9 himself.

