SPOKANE, Wash. — Old man winter is on his way in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is one of the most popular travel days of the year. In Spokane, that means many folks are heading out over mountain passes – and this year, they should prepare for snow.

Spokane and the Inland Northwest could see snow starting on Tuesday, with snow chances continuing through the holiday weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The most snow will likely be seen on mountain passes, the weather service said.

At this point it’s too early to forecast specific snow totals or snow levels, according to KREM weather anchor Evan Noorani, but travelers should still be prepared for wintry weather.

Spokane has seen a fairly mild November so far, after the coldest October on record. In Spokane, several inches of snow fell in mid-October, cutting the fall foliage season short and causing many trees to lose their limbs.

Weather forecast | Weather cameras | Radar

RELATED: Tom Sherry's 2019 winter forecast: Average temps, snowfall in store

RELATED: October 2019 was coldest on record in Spokane