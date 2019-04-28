SPOKANE, Wash. –The Spokane C.O.P.S. program is renovating an old home and turning it into a house to help enforce neighborhood security.

The Spokane C.O.P.S. (Community Oriented Policing Services) is a city-funded program that focuses on reducing crime rates in area neighborhoods.

Its most recent project is rehabilitating an old home to become the newest C.O.P. Shop.

C.O.P. Shops are designed to be places for those who need assistance on how to prevent or respond to a crime.

“If you’re a victim and need some answers, you can come to it,” said Patrick Striker, the Spokane C.O.P.S. executive director.

The houses are staffed with police officers and Department of Corrections officers.

“It’s a great place to come in and get the resources you need,” Striker said.

The program received the house from Gonzaga Preparatory School. The school wanted to find a way to increase safety in the Logan neighborhood, so it’s letting the program use the house rent free.

The house was previously a rental property and needed renovations before it could become a C.O.P. Shop, so some of the program’s workers and volunteers spent their Saturday doing yard work and painting the exterior of the home.

“We’re just here doing some of the final work to get it ready so that we can get it open to the public,” Striker said.

The house will be one of twelve C.O.P. Shops around Spokane. Striker said he hopes it will be up and running by mid-May.