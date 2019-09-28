SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane could see its first frost this weekend and that means community gardens are about to wrap things up for the year. As temperatures continue to drop, many are bracing their gardens for what could be a long winter.

“You can throw some blankets or sheets over them, but that’s iffy. It’s just going to depend on how cold it gets in your area,” explained Friends of Manito member, Gabi Tilley.

Frost is the kryptonite for all things produce, and the deeper we get into fall, gardens throughout the Northwest will take a hit.

Most plants struggle to survive when temperatures fall under 29 degrees Fahrenheit

Tilley doesn't mind the colder weather, but she does say now is the time to begin harvesting and preparing your plants for the cool down.

Perennials are plants that come back every year on their own. Some can handle the frost better than others. Tilley recommends surrounding the plant with pine needles because it prevents the soil from freezing and thawing out.

She’ll also trim many of the plants to prep them for the spring. Once the warmer weather returns it helps blooming flowers grow in an area that isn’t crowded.

