SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office released new information on a level three sex offender moving to the Spokane area.

SCSO reported Robert K. Leavitt, 65, will be living on the 1700 block of W. Dean in Spokane.

SCSO officials reported Leavitt was convicted of first-degree statutory rape in 1986, second-degree statutory rape in 1988, and two counts of first-degree rape of a child in 1990.

Law enforcement reminded people Leavitt was not wanted by law enforcement and the notification was sent out to inform the public.

