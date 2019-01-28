OTHELLO, Wash. — Spokane Border Patrol agents arrested a man living in Othello who was illegally in the United States and had prior arrests for homicide and drug possession, according to spokesperson Bill Kingsford.

Kingsford said the agents determined the man had legally entered the U.S. in 2013. At the time of his entry, immigration officials were not aware of the two arrests in 2008 and 2009 in Mexico while he was working as a police officer in Tijuana.

Authorities were made aware of his arrests shortly after his entry into the U.S. and suddenly revoked his immigration status, according to Kingsford.

Agents arrested and processed the man for removal proceedings and took him to Tacoma for his immigration hearing, Kingsford said.

RELATED: Spokane mayor, police chief won't stop Border Patrol at Intermodal Center

RELATED: Comedian goes viral after Border Patrol pulls him off bus in Spokane