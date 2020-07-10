Spokane bar encouraged by eased restrictions

Restaurants and bars can now seat six people to a table and serve alcohol until 11 pm.

SPOKANE, Wash — Local businesses have spent the entire year worried about whether they could make it through this pandemic.

A constant change in protocols has created adversity that no one was prepared for. Now, there appears to be some hope that things will get better.

Jesse Schelin is a night supervisor at The Viking and has seen first hand the challenge from closures.

“This long lull in the second phase has been kind of hard on all of us, wondering if it was ever going to go forward,” said Schelin. “There’s been a lot of talk about things going forward and things never changed.”

With the go-ahead from Governor Inslee, restaurants and bars can now increase the capacity of people they serve.

There’s no longer a restriction to the same household dining. Tables in Spokane will now be able to seat six people along with alcohol served for an hour longer until 11 pm.

“It’s a great feeling knowing that we are in the right direction, but at this point in time I don’t think it’s a huge change for a lot of places,” Schelin explained.

For businesses like the Viking, this rollback of restrictions is a step toward getting their livelihoods back to somewhat normal operations.

The majority of this year has been spent trying to stay afloat so there have been moments of frustration. Viking employees are hoping this is the beginning of a major change in their jobs.

“There were points where I thought maybe I would have to change my career because I wasn’t sure if the industry was going to recover,” he said. “The way things were going, it seemed it was going in the opposite direction.”

There are still certain rules that have to be followed under these new updates. Masks must be worn until you’re seated.

Grabbing a drink from the bar countertop remains off-limits and buildings can’t house their full capacity just yet.