SPOKANE, Wash. — Editor's note: National Police Support Fund sent the following statement after this story was published:

National Police Support Fund is nonprofit political organization. We are incorporated under section 527 with the IRS, and you can find all of our public information on the IRS website. As a nonprofit political organization, we are committed to promoting the interests and well-being of American police officers within the public policy process through grassroots political action. This grassroots movement is driven by everyday Americans who believe in supporting the rule of law and honoring the police officers who uphold and enforce it every day.

In regards to our fundraising, we never have and never will represent ourselves as raising money for a particular local department. We solely work to fundraise for local and state political activities. You can learn more about the activities of the National Police Support Fund in our 2018 Year End Report - https://nationalpolicesupportfund.com/2018-year-end-report/ which outlines some of the various projects and our successes for the year.

We apologize for the appearance of taking advantage of a local officer’s death. Our fundraising is done nationally, and since we fundraise all over the country it is difficult to account for all local dynamics. Our thoughts and prayers are with that officer’s family, and we are working to improve policy that can ensure that officers are safer in the line of duty. We are saddened to hear of the community’s loss and we have stopped calls within the region.

Previous report:

Law enforcement is top of mind for many people, especially after the shooting of a Montana Highway Patrol trooper, a Kittitas County Sheriff's Deputy and a Kittitas Police officer in recent weeks.

Community members across the Inland Northwest are donating their time and money to help the families impacted.

Many people in our area say they're getting calls from the 'National Police Support Fund.'

Local officers question the legitimacy of the organization and why the calls are happening after a trooper's death.

"They will make those calls timely to pry on a person's emotions in hope to solicit a donation which isn't going to any law enforcement agency," said Officer John O'Brien, spokesman for Spokane police.

The callers are allegedly soliciting donations and pledging to support police organizations, including local departments, by donating to political campaigns.

We found out the calls many people in Spokane received came from an organization called the "National Police Support Fund," in some cases the operator allegedly asked for personal information and whether callers want to support officers and their families.

Online, the organization describes itself as a "grassroots political organization that is committed to aligning the interests and needs of police officers with the public's issues and concerns within the national political process."

The Better Business Bureau did an investigation and learned National Police Support Fund reported about $61,000 in contributions and nearly $47,000 in expenses for the first half of 2017. The expenses involved payment for professional fundraising services, not directly for families of fallen officers. The investigation could not determine who is behind the National Police Support Fund or details on how the group intends to spend its donations.

"Unfortunately, Spokane is hit by a lot of phone scams," Officer O'Brien said.

Spokane police will never call and ask you for money. The Spokane's Police Foundation raises money for youth programs, but even they won't solicit money.

In an open letter to the BBB, the National Police Support Fund said they are not a charity scam, instead, they're a political organization.

"The National Police Support Fund is neither a 501(c)3 nor a 501(c)4 organization, but rather a political organization organized under Section 527 of the IRS Tax Code. We are focused on ensuring that police officers are adequately supported within our political system. As a 527 political organization, we are a compliant and recognized nonprofit by the IRS; however, the BBB did not find this adequate for their "investigation."

BBB offers the following advice to consumers solicited for contributions to nonprofit groups:

• Learn all you can about an organization before contributing. Ask for printed documentation on how much of your contribution will be used for program services and how much will go for fundraising and management expenses.

• Most tax-exempt nonprofits are required to file what are called 990 report forms with the Internal Revenue Service every year. Potential donors can view these reports by going to guidestar.org.

• Whenever possible, donate directly to an organization and not through a fundraising telemarketer or a direct mail solicitation. That helps insure that most of your contribution goes directly to the organization.

• When dealing with a charity, check with BBB for a BBB Charity Review. For a charity to receive BBB accreditation, it must meet 20 Standards of Accountability covering everything from governance to fundraising.