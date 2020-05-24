SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video is a national story reported on 5/17/2020 about a LA fire chief on explosion that injured 12 firefighters.

Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) firefighters responded at 5:31 a.m. this morning to a report of a fire on Barker Road at 1220 N Barker behind the Chevron building. A caller thought the burn barrel behind the Chevron was on fire. They reported the fire was burning on the walls and roof, according to a press release.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered flames from the wall, attic, and roof on the east side of the building. SVFD received help from Fire District 8 and worked together to knock the fire back with an aggressive offensive approach, according to the press release.

The strategy was moved to a defensive approach because of the conditions and the fire that had spread to the attic and roof. The roof started sagging and collapse was happening to the interior. The collapse was being monitored and no Spokane Valley firefighters were injured.

Once the fire was out crews continued to hit the hot spots to make sure the fire was completely out and contained, according to the press release.

The employee of the gas station had exited the building and was safe and unharmed.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department would like to remind residents and businesses to monitor exterior storage including trash, cardboard and other combustible products. Keeping these items stored away from your building in proper containers can deter arson, and reduce vandalism.

