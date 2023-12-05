Why 'We Will Rock You' was sung outside of Lori Vallow Daybell trial

JJ Vallow's granddad, Larry Woodcock, said "We Will Rock You" was one of JJ's favorites. On Friday, a large crowd passionately sang the song following the verdict.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — After Lori Vallow Daybell was convicted of murder on Friday in the deaths of her two children and her husband’s ex-wife, the crowd outside the courtroom had strong reactions. KTVB reporters outside with the crowd described cheers.

However, when the granddad of one of the victims walked out, the large crowd outside of the Ada County Courthouse sang the Queen anthem "We Will Rock You."

The song is known for its simple but powerful beat, and its lyrics about standing up for what you believe in.

JJ Vallow was 7 when he was killed. His granddad Larry Woodcock said the song was one of JJ’s favorites.

He said JJ would often sing and dance to it. Woodcock also played the song at JJ's funeral in 2020.

On Thursday prior to closing arguments, Woodcock entered the courtroom playing the song he holds so close to the heart. On Friday following Vallow's guilty conviction, the crowd burst into its lyrics to support Kay and Larry Woodcock as the walked to waiting reporters.

The song "We Will Rock You" has become a symbol of hope and resilience for JJ's family and friends.

As shown in the video above this article, Larry Woodcock couldn't help but humbly smile to the crowd's song. He even paused and passionately joined in prior to interviews, singing the lyrics "We Will Rock You" while pointing to the crowd.

During his conversation with the media, Larry Woodcock also began to sing Willie Nelson's "The Party's Over" while delivering a message to Lori Vallow.

"Good things must end," Larry Woodcock said. "Lori, it ended."

Lori Vallow could face up to life in prison, as the death penalty is no longer on the table due to a judge order for late discovery submissions before trial.

For first-degree murder and grand theft by deception of Tylee Ryan, Lori Vallow was found guilty.

For conspiracy to commit murder of Tylee Ryan, she was found guilty.

For first-degree murder and grand theft by deception of JJ Vallow, Lori Vallow was found guilty.

For conspiracy to commit murder of JJ Vallow, she was found guilty.

For conspiracy to commit murder of Chad Daybell's former wife, Tammy Daybell, Lori Vallow was found guilty.

For grand theft, she was found guilty.

Watch more Lori Vallow Trial: