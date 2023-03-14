Vallow and Daybell murder cases have racked up $3.6 million in expenses

The city of Rexburg, where police began investigating the disappearance of the two children, has spent $1,469,811, according to a public records request.

IDAHO, USA — The murder case involving Lori Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell has cost over $3.6 million in taxpayer expenses so far.

Vallow and Daybell are both charged with murder and conspiracy in the killings of Vallow's two children, 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, along with Daybell's ex-wife, Tammy Daybell in Fremont County. The trial was later moved to Ada County instead, due in part to intense publicity about the case in eastern Idaho.

The city of Rexburg, where police began investigating the disappearance of the two children in 2019, has spent $1,469,811, according to a public records request. The children's bodies were later found on Daybell's property in June of 2020. 56% of detective hours were allocated to the case, the expense report showed.

Fremont County, where police were investigating Tammy Daybell's death, has spent around $1,750,000, a public records request showed.

And Madison County, where Rexburg is located, has spent $416,520.61 to date.

The expenses include police, prosecutors and some personnel costs. The expenses were first reported by East Idaho News, and later verified by KTVB.

Vallow and Daybell's trial will be split, with Vallow's trial beginning April 3. According to a court order, Vallow will be transported to Ada County from Fremont County no later than March 25.

The first day of the trial will include jury selection and is expected to last about a week, Ada County officials say. The trial itself could last 8-10 weeks, with Vallow facing the death penalty if found guilty. If prosecutors can prove "aggravating factors" within the case, which increases the severity of the crime itself, there will be a penalty phase of the jury to decide death or life in prison.

There will be no cameras allowed in the courtroom, a judge previously ordered, and no audio recording allowed.

