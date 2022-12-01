City of Uvalde sues DA as release of Robb Elementary records remains blocked

Christina Mitchell Busbee has continuously blocked such a release, saying it could impede investigations and traumatize families.

SAN ANTONIO — One day after survivors of May's Uvalde school shooting filed a $27 billion class-action lawsuit, the city has filed one of its own—this one against the local district attorney whom leaders say continues to block "the city's ability to obtain critical information" regarding the law enforcement response at Robb Elementary.

This is believed to be the first lawsuit filed by the city over the May 24 shooting, when 19 children and two teachers were killed by a gunman at Robb.

District Attorney Christina Mitchell Busbee has continuously objected to such requests for transparency, having previously said amid a separate but similar suit by Sen. Roland Gutierrez that releasing that information could traumatize victims' families.

By contrast, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin has fought for the release of all bodycam video from the school on May 24, when a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers over the course of 77 minutes inside the facility.

"The Uvalde community has waited entirely too long for answers and transparency with regard to the Robb Elementary shooting incident," reads a statement from city officials, released in conjunction with the lawsuit's filing.

The statement goes on to say its own investigation conducted by a independent party has been "significantly restricted by the scope of evidence that has not been made available" by Busbee.

The lawsuit, filed in Uvalde County Thursday morning, seeks a judge's approval to release "all relevant investigation matters" to its independent investigator, with the caveat that that investigator sign a non-disclosure agreement.

>Read the full lawsuit below, or here.

KENS 5 has reached out to Busbee for a statement, but we have not yet heard back.

