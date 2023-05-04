Trial of Lori Vallow Daybell: Day 22 updates

Thursday would have been Tammy Daybell's 53rd birthday.

BOISE, Idaho — As prosecutors present a fourth week of witness testimony in the trial of Lori Vallow, aka Lori Vallow Daybell, Ian Pawlowski, husband of Vallow's niece, Melani Pawlowski, was back on the stand Thursday morning. He began testifying Wednesday afternoon. On Thursday, the defense asked for permission to play a recording of a phone call between Melani and Chad and Lori Daybell from Dec. 12 or 13, 2019, when Vallow's brother, Alex Cox, died. The court did not grant that request, instead allowing the defense to ask questions about what he remembered from that day.

Lori Vallow is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft in connection to the deaths of two of her children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and the death of her current husband's late wife, Tammy Daybell, who would have turned 53 years old Thursday.

If convicted, Lori Vallow could face up to life in prison.

Longtime KTVB producer Jeremy Stiles is following Thursday's developments at the Ada County Courthouse.

Live updates

11:27 a.m.: We've heard more from Taylor Ballard as well as Angela Yancey, a Sugar-Salem School District employee who processed Tammy Daybell's payroll and benefits information. Tammy Daybell had worked as an elementary libarian beginning in 2017.

Tammy Daybell made a change to her life insurance in a form signed Sept. 8, 2019. Yancey processed that application. Prosecutors put the life insurance change form on projector. It's a request to increase voluntary life insurance amount from $10,000 to $80,000. Everyone is offered $50,000, so the change increased Tammy Daybell's total life insurance amount to $130,000.

The next form displayed is a beneficiary statement. Chad Daybell is listed as beneficiary.

Yancey testifies that Chad came into her office the Monday after Tammy died. She said in her experience, it was unusual for a spouse to come in that soon. Yancey explained that she would need a copy of the death certificate. She testified that Chad said, "Don't worry, I've already ordered eight of them."

The certificate said Tammy died in her sleep. Yancey submitted statement and death certificate to the life insurance company.

Earlier, right after the court returned from recess, Ballard testified that on March 11, 2020, Chad came back into her office, asking about obtaining health insurance coverage for his new wife, Lori. She asked when they got married, he said it was Nov. 5, 2019. Ballard said she told him that was outside of the 60-day time frame, and it wouldn't be possible to add her to the policy.

Chad Daybell told Ballard that Lori was incarcerated, and that was a qualifying event. He also talked about moving from another state and losing coverage elsewhere. He said they had been living in Hawaii.

In November, he didn't ask for coverage for anyone else. He told Ballard that Lori was in Kauai, and they would live there half the year and in Idaho half the year. He said Lori was a widow and lived off her husband's (Charles's) Social Security death benefits.

When Ballard asked for the name of Chad's new wife, she said, Chad wrote on a sticky note, "Lori Ryan Daybell." When Ballard went through to verify information and asked if Lori had any kids, Chad said no.

10:52 a.m.: Court back in session. We had an issue come up about discovery before the break. Judge Boyce said prosecution and defense were able to resolve the issue. The defense indicated Ballard's file may have been provided to previous counsel, but they were able to find that it was in their discovery material. Judge Boyce instructs jury that these types of arguments about rules of evidence are not be considered in their deliberations.

10:20 a.m.: Judge Boyce is going into chambers to consider defense claim of a discovery violation. We are on break until 10:45 a.m.

10:17 a.m.: Insurance broker Tammy Ballard has been testifying about her interactions with Chad Daybell, who came into Ballard's insurance office in Rexburg on Oct. 31, 2019, asking about obtaining a new policy, to take effect Nov. 1, because his wife (Tammy) had died. The policy would be for himself and three sons.

There was some discussion about whether Chad Daybell would qualify for Medicaid due to the loss of Tammy's income, Ballard said. He qualified for a tax credit, but not Medicaid. On Nov. 21, 2019, she showed him options for 2020. He asked if he were to get married, how hard would it be to get his wife on his policy? Ballard said it wouldn't be a problem, but they would need to do it within 60 days. At this point, Chad and Lori Vallow Daybell had married.

When asked when she heard from him again. Ballard asks to look at her notes. There have been multiple sidebars since this time.

Ballard provided information on her dealings with Chad Daybell to law enforcement, including 15 pages of day-by-day interactions via text message. The defense has objected, claiming they didn't have that information and that there was a discovery violation.

10:07 a.m.: Ian Pawlowski has been excused, with no redirect from the prosecution, and Taylor Ballard, a Rexburg health insurance broker is on the stand talking about dealings with Chad Daybell. Stand by for more on that. As for Pawlowski, the judge released him from the state's subpoena, but the defense indicated they may call him back. Judge Boyce said he would authorize a new subpoena if that ends up being the case.

9:50 a.m.: Defense attorney John Thomas continues questioning of Ian Pawlowski, husband of Lori's niece, Melani. Ian Pawlowski confirms he met Melani in November 2019, and that they married in Las Vegas 10 days after they met. Thomas asks if he went to court during proceedings involving her former husband. Pawlowski says no, he was not permitted to because of COVID restrictions.

Chad and Lori were closest relatives Melani had, Ian said, adding that she trusted them more than anybody else she had in her life.

Pawlowski said he recorded calls between his wife and Lori and Chad at the request of FBI. He said he stopped working with the FBI after about two weeks. He said wife didn't know he was recording, but she knows now.

Pawlowski said he made recordings and turned them over to law enforcement... trying to obtain some kind of evidence. He said he didn't know what the FBI knew, and the mutual hope was to get anything that would help them find Tylee and JJ.

"I believe there were nine" recordings, Pawlowski said.

One of the calls was from Dec. 12, 2019, the day Alex Cox died. Pawlowski said he knew he had recorded a phone call that day, but doesn't remember the specifics. From what he does recall, Pawlowski said, Melani had been told by Chad and Lori to go to a place of safety. She went to the temple in Rexburg.

Pawlowski said he doesn't remember if Chad gave Melani a comforting blessing that day, but it's possible. "Blessings were flying around like flies," he said.

When asked if he felt like he was being manipulated, Pawlowski said that more than anything, it felt like Melani was being manipulated at one of the darkest times in her life. He said it felt like Lori was trying to get something out of Melani, but there's "no hard evidence."

Lori was telling Melani that law enforcement officers were dark, trying to impede their mission, Pawlowski said, when in reality they were trying to find two missing children.

9:20 a.m.: Jury entering courtroom following judge's determination that recordings by Ian Pawlowski of Melani Pawlowski on the phone with Chad and Lori will not be played at this time.

9:14 a.m.: Court is back in session. Judge Steven Boyce finds the recordings inadmissible at this point, as they would constitute hearsay. Case law, he said, provides a limited exception, but this doesn't meet it in his determination. If the witness (Ian Pawlowski) were, on cross examination, to contradict the contents of those recordings, that would open up another opportunity for them to be played.

9:06 a.m.: Court still in recess. Judge Boyce about to say if the recording shall be played. Lori Vallow and her attorneys have been standing behind their table, appearing to converse. She's wearing a black suit.

9:00 a.m.: Archibald at podium now to continue cross-examination of Ian Pawlowski. He would like to play recording of Ian Pawlowski on December 12 or 13, conversation "secretly recorded" by Ian, his new wife (Melani Pawlowski, nee Boudreaux) on phone with Chad and Lori, discussing several issues: death of Alex Cox, religious issues and blessing from Chad.

"I would remind the court that these religious issues are charged by the state as an overt act," Archibald said, going on to say the conspiracy his client is being accused of is due in part to religious beliefs.

Prosecution objects to playing of recordings on grounds that it would violate rules of evidence regarding hearsay; said it was unfair of Archibald to refer to as a "snitch," which he did a moment ago. If recordings are not going to "be used to get to truth of the matter," there's a question of whether they're relevant. Religious beliefs are not an "overt act" as charged by the state, but the theory is that they used those beliefs to manipulate or control others.

Archibald rebuts: In a conspiracy case, "what Chad says here is not hearsay." Alex is named in the indictment as a co-conspirator, and his statements are not hearsay. He said nobody but Ian and law enforcement knew Lori was being recorded.

Judge Boyce is taking brief recess to chambers to discuss whether to allow the recording to be played in court. At this point, the jury has not yet entered the courtroom.

8:45 a.m.: Prosecution and defense are seated. Lori Vallow is sitting between her attorneys, Jim Archibald and John Thomas.

Watch more Lori Vallow Trial: