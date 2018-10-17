KREM has partnered with Movie & Dinner on behalf of Northern Quest Resort & Casino to give away tickets to the premire of Fight Town - a KREM Original.

The first twenty five (25) entrants below will win two (2) tickets to the premiere of Fight Town on Monday, October 22 at Northern Quest Resort & Casino.

Contest starts 10/18 and ends at Noon on 10/19. First 25 entrants win! Good luck!

*Must claim prizes between the hours of 8:30-5pm on Monday October 22. See rules for more information.

