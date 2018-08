It's time for schools around the Inland Northwest to show their school spirit!

From August 29-October 10, you can vote for your favorite mascot in our 64 team bracket! You will have a week to vote on each round. The voting will close on Wednesdays at noon for each round. The winning teams will move on each week until we have a winner on October 10! The winning school will receive $200 from Dave Smith!

