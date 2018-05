SPOKANE, Wash. -- If you are in need of a furry friend, you may want to stop by Spokanimal on Friday.

Meet Jen York at the shelter for "Coffee with the Cats."

You can sip on Thomas Hammer coffee while visiting with cats that are up for adoption.

Spokanimal has nearly 300 cats that need homes. Some are at the shelter and some are in foster care, but they are all looking for their fur-ever family.

The event runs from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. at Spokanimal.

