Moscow murder suspect files new motion related to gag order

Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students, is asking the court to object to a motion filed by the media.

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in November, has filed a new motion in Latah County.

In the motion filed Wednesday, Kohberger's attorney, Jay Weston Logsdon, is objecting to a court filing by the media on Friday, May 4, asking to lift the gag order on the case.

A hearing on the motion filed on May 4, 2023 is scheduled for May 22, 2023 in Latah County.

Kohberger's new motion says, "Because the media coverage of this case has been intense, and because Mr. Kohberger plans on providing expert testimony on its damaging effects, Mr. Kohberger will require additional time and will not be prepared for such hearing on May 22, 2023."

Kohberger, 28, is charged with the murders of four University of Idaho students in an off-campus home, 1122 King Road, in Moscow on Nov. 13, 2022. Police say they matched Kohberger's DNA found at the scene that was discovered on a knife sheath next to the bodies of Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were also stabbed to death in the same home, sometime in the early morning hours of that Sunday.

Kohberger's preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 26, 2023 in Latah County.

