INW volunteers stepping up to help crews fighting fires in Maui

SPOKANE, Wash. — As crews fight to contain fires raging across Maui, Abby Walker with the Red Cross's Northwest Region says crews from across the Inland Northwest are stepping in to help those living on the island.

"Have had even more join in to help with this response," Walker said. "We now have 18 volunteers."

Around six of those are making their way to the island to help feed and shelter evacuees.

"Then also with disaster health services, which means checking in on people making sure they're okay," Walker said. "We provide emotional support in addition to taking care of those emergency needs."

But, another massive effort is happening virtually with volunteers staffing a call center to reconnect families.



"So, those volunteers helping virtually are helping with reunification cases and getting people in touch with their loved ones," Walker said.

Spokane residents can help right now without signing up to volunteer.

"Financial donations help us get those needs met quickly because we're working with families on the ground, working specifically to know what their needs are," Walker said.

Those volunteers on the ground stay two weeks on average.

