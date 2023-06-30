Here's how college students in Spokane can prepare for student loan payments

You can prepare for these payments by reducing your spending on things like eating out or entertainment, saving money and finding extra income.

SPOKANE, Wash. — In Spokane's congressional district, there are more than 99,000 people who qualified for the forgiveness program. But in three months, those borrowers will have to start making payments again.

Student loan borrower Kristine Shelley said, "I was really thinking that if that happened, I would be kind of set. But yeah, it's not the case."

Shelley has enjoyed the three year long delay on loan payments and she hoped for Biden's loan relief. But the Supreme Court's ruling now means she has to make some sacrifices.

"Now that we have to start paying them, I kind of have to put getting a new car on delay, and all of that, and I'm not too happy about it," said Shelley.

Jon Maroni is a financial engagement manager for Numerica. He says you can prepare for these payments by reducing your spending on things like eating out or entertainment.

Maroni said, "Things like rent, things like utilities, we can't usually cut those back very much. But like, okay, do I need to adjust? Maybe my eating out budget, my entertainment budget travel in order to bring those payments back into my regular spending."

He says you can also prioritize paying off your loan first before making other big purchases. Or find way to increase your income.

"Maybe start a side hustle that allows you to make enough to afford that student loan payment so it doesn't adjust your spending too much," said Maroni.

Maroni says if you are stressed or overwhelmed, reach out for help.

