Cannon Street Shelter residents moving to Trent before contract ends

The city's contract with the shelter operator at Cannon expires at the end of May.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The clock is ticking for people who are staying at the Cannon Street Shelter to clear out.

The city's contract with the shelter operator at Cannon expires at the end of May. But, people are already being moved.

Right now, the city can't afford to continue funding both the Trent Avenue and Cannon Street shelters. That's why it's looking for other ways to use the Cannon shelter.

City spokesperson Brian Coddington said steps are being taken early to move people out of the Cannon shelter so that not everyone is moved at once.

"It's easier on both the operator, but most importantly, it's easier on those who are transitioning from Cannon to TRAC or to another location so that they can do it in an orderly fashion and managed fashion," Coddington said.

We've seen the Cannon Street shelter get cleared out abruptly.

In May 2020, the shelter's first operator sent guests on their way the day their contract ended. About 100 people set up tents in Coeur d'Alene Park in Browne's Addition.

This time around, the city hopes to avoid a similar chaotic transition by moving people in phases weeks before the end of the contract on May 31.

This week, the city council passed a resolution to turn Cannon into a respite facility. Which is a space to help people with serious physical or mental illnesses. It's something Empire Health CEO Zeke Smith told the council in February that is a crucial need in the community--especially when it comes to clearing out Camp Hope.

"Some of the individuals have substance use issues that preclude them from being able to participate at the shelters. Some of them have other kinds of medical or mental needs," Smith said.

Coddington wouldn't say outright if Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward supports this idea. But he said there are other options on the table including a detox facility or warming shelter

"It's a matter of figuring out what's the most compatible use for that building, what's the cost to the city," Coddington said.

The city of Spokane is facing a deficit of several million dollars to fund its homeless shelters. Changing the services at Cannon Street Shelter could mean outside funding instead of city dollars.

Meantime, the Salvation Army will continue moving people from Cannon to the Trent Shelter each week leading up to May 31st when their contract expires.

Coddington said there is enough space at the Trent Shelter to take in those currently staying at the Cannon Street Shelter.

