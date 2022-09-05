Lori Vallow’s son arrested in Arizona and charged with sex crimes

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. —
On Sunday, Lori Vallow’s son, Colby Ryan, was taken into custody in Maricopa County, Arizona.
Maricopa County Sheriff Office’s inmate roster shows that Ryan is charged with two counts of sex crimes and that his court appearance is on Friday.
The arrest record does not specify what kind of sex crimes he was charged with.
Ryan is Vallow’s third and eldest child.
Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell are currently scheduled to stand trial in January for the murder of Vallow’s two other children and Daybell’s former wife.
