Lori Vallow found guilty on all counts following six-week trial

Vallow was charged with murder, conspiracy and theft in connection to the deaths of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell.

BOISE, Idaho — Update: The verdict has just been read. Live coverage continues here. Read more from our reporter at the courthouse here.

The jury in the trial of Lori Vallow, aka Lori Vallow Daybell, has reached a verdict, Ada County court officials announced. The reading is expected at 12:45 p.m.

Jurors began deliberating Thursday afternoon, following instructions from Judge Steven Boyce and closing arguments from the prosecution and defense. The jury went home for the night at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, and returned to the courthouse to resume deliberations at 9 a.m. Friday.

Lori Vallow is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft in connection to the deaths of two of her children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, as well as conspiracy in the death of her current husband's late wife, Tammy Daybell. She will not receive the death penalty, but could face up to life in prison if found guilty.

In order for Lori Vallow to be found guilty of first-degree murder, the jury must determine that she killed, commanded someone to kill and/or encouraged the killing of the victims. The verdict must be unanimous.

The trial began April 3 with the selection of 12 jurors and six alternates; the alternates, selected at random, were excused just before the remaining 12 were led into a private room to begin deliberating. The alternates, while allowed to go home, were not allowed to read or consume any material about the case, as they could have been called back to court if another juror had to leave during deliberations.

The prosecution and defense both rested the afternoon of Tuesday, May 9, after prosecutors presented about 60 witnesses over five weeks. The defense cross-examined the prosecution's witnesses, as is typical during a trial, but did not present any witnesses of its own.

