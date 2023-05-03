Lori Vallow Daybell trial: Defense questions witness about lying under oath

Wednesday's proceedings get underway the day after jurors heard a podcast in which Lori Vallow Daybell discussed her beliefs.

BOISE, Idaho — Wednesday marks one month since the trial of Lori Vallow, or Lori Vallow Daybell, began with what would become nearly a week of jury selection at the Ada County Courthouse.

A former friend of Lori Vallow, Audrey Barattiero, took the stand Wednesday morning. Defense attorney Jim Archibald questioned her about lying under oath because some of her testimony never came up in any grand jury proceedings, he said.

Lori Vallow is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and grand theft in connection to the deaths of two of her children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and the death of her current husband's late wife, Tammy Daybell. If convicted, Lori Vallow could face up to life in prison.

For a fourth week, the prosecution continues to present witness testimony and other evidence.

Cameras are not allowed in the courtroom, but investigative and courts reporter Alexandra Duggan is there:

Live updates

11:15 a.m.: Kaaiakamanu said he was reviewing search history and data from an email account associated with Alex Cox. Cox is Lori Vallow's brother.

The detective said he saw searches for "3875 E. Phelps St, Gilbert, AZ" which is where Brandon Boudreaux was living at the time. Boudreaux, the ex-husband of Lori Vallow's niece, was shot at near his home in October of 2019.

On Oct. 10, 2019, Cox's account searched "6.5 grendel drop from 100 yards to 300 yards." This told Kaaiakamanu that Cox was figuring out where to stand when trying to shoot at Tammy Daybell.

The same account searched for "How to prep your AR for cold," "How to help your AR load in the cold," and others. Kaaiakamanu said at this time, it was around 26 degrees outside.

11:00 a.m.: The state calls Det. Vince Kaaiakamanu, who works for the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.

He became involved in the investigation into Tammy Daybell's death in March of 2020.

An email that was sent from Tammy Daybell to her son just days before her death in October 2019 is shown to the jury.

She wrote she was coming home from clogging as she backed into the driveway. She was getting items from her car and saw a man dressed in black pointing a rifle at her.

"It was a big shock," the email said. "I noticed the rifle was a paintball gun... The guy started pulling the trigger and I could just hear the clicking."

"I just kept asking him what he was doing. At that point I was more annoyed than scared," the email read.

The email from Tammy Daybell said she ran inside to get her husband and son and called the police, which is what has been testified to previously. The email said police told her the suspect could've been a "bipolar teenager" from down the street.

10:08 a.m.: Archibald asks Barattiero why she didn't say any of these things in her previous testimony in front of a grand jury. He reminds her she's under oath.

"You want the jury to believe you didn't just make this last crap up?" Archibald asks her.

Barattiero said she didn't make it up.

"I was scared," she said. Barattiero said that she felt threatened by Vallow because she would come for her "in the dark of night."

10:00 a.m.: Barattiero said when she visited Lori Vallow at her home, she asked Vallow if there is anything weird going on.

"When she turned up the stairs, she started laughing. She said 'you're so naive... So trusting... You'll believe anything. You think the world is all unicorns and rainbows,'" Baratierro said.

"She threatened to kill me. She said she would cut me up. Something about that she wasn't in the mental place to do that but she would get herself in that place to be able to do it... She said something about bleach and trash bags. And she would bury me," Barattiero said as she sobbed on the stand.

She told the jury Vallow said something about watching a person take their last breath.

9:45 a.m.: Jim Archibald begins to cross-examine Barattiero.

She said during a casting, the words Lori Vallow and her friends were using were "aggressive."

"The method they used didn't seem like a prayer," Barattiero said. "They were not calling upon the Father."

Archibald mostly asks about Chad Daybell's beliefs, like how he told Barattiero she was married to Jesus Christ and how he said he had been "great" in his past lives.

Archibald asks why Barattiero continued hanging out with Lori Vallow and Melanie Gibb if she was so uncomfortable in Hawaii while the two were talking about zombies and castings.

"I have a big heart," Barattiero said. "I want to help those around me."

9:20 a.m.: Vallow brought up the idea to Barattiero to "work on Tammy," meaning cast out a demon inside her that was "in a cage or jail."

Barattiero said she did not want to participate, but Vallow kept pressuring her.

After these "castings" Barattiero said Vallow was asking why the body was still alive.

"They didn't want the person to live," she said. Barattiero said the women "casting" the demons out were talking about "knives and fire."

In the end of October of 2019, Barattiero went with Vallow on a trip to Hawaii. The two stayed in a hotel with Melanie Gibb.

"I was very uncomfortable," Barattiero said. "When I got there, shortly after being there, Lori told me Tammy had passed away and I didn't know... I asked her how she passed away. She said in her sleep."

Barattiero is crying on the stand. During the time in Hawaii, she said Vallow seemed agitated.

"There were times she would leave and go talk (to Chad Daybell), and be gone for a long time... The times when she was happy, she was thinking about him or had talked to him," Barattiero said. She later flew back to Idaho with Melanie Gibb.

"I wanted to pay my respects to Garth (Daybell). I knew he was close with his mom," Barattiero said. While in Idaho, Barattiero stayed at Vallow's home. She observed Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow kissing and hugging a lot, she said.

9:05 a.m.: Barattiero said there were a few times she asked Vallow how her daughter, Tylee Ryan, was doing.

Vallow told her she was in college.

"Towards the end of the friendship, when I asked her how she was doing at BYU, she said 'she doesn't talk to me much these days,'" Barattiero said.

Barattiero confirms what other witnesses have said -- that Chad Daybell told her and others his wife would die before age 50, and that he would get remarried to Vallow.

8:55 a.m.: Audrey Barattiero is called to the stand. She is a former friend of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell. Her name is listed in the notice of alibi as someone Vallow was with when Tammy Daybell died.

Barattiero said Chad Daybell asked her to be Vallow's friend in February of 2019 because "he couldn't talk to her all the time."

Barattiero said the two became friends at attended more conferences together. At one point when the two were speaking over the phone, Vallow "all of a sudden out of the blue" brought up theories of people being possessed like zombies.

"It came out of nowhere," she said. "It made me feel uncomfortable."

Watch more Lori Vallow Trial: